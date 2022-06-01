Guidewire Staffing Solutions from OpenTeQ transforms the insurance lifecycle

Arizona [US], June 1 (ANI/GPRC): Some of the key IT requirements of insurance companies include simplification of processes, improvement in customer engagement and increased innovation.Guidewire's Property and Casualty InsuranceSuite platform offers a comprehensive solution that enables efficient operations. OpenTeQ's experienced consultants help companies leverage the platform's features to provide a superior experience for customers, insurance agents and claims personnel alike. Their on-demand talent pool enables companies to tap into resources that render extraordinary results and help in reducing the Total Cost of Ownership for Guidewire investments. Their resources work closely with customers to align with business objectives to ensure that all Guidewire implementations are safe from vulnerabilities and delivered on time with minimum downtime.

Guidewire Staffing SolutionsOpenTeQ's Guidewire staffing solutions are flexible and scalable so that customers can transform all aspects of the insurance lifecycle. Be it enterprise content management, policy administration, billing, claims, underwriting, fraud management or reinsurance, OpenTeQ Guidewire experts elevate the core systems for insurance companies. With skilled talent and certified Guidewire professionals, their team is proficient in handling various types of Guidewire software configurations and implementations. They provide staffing services for all types of Guidewire expertise and functionalities like Guidewire Project Management, Guidewire On-Demand Developers and QA, Guidewire Business Analysts, SCRUM Training and Coaching, Configuration and Integration.

The ProcessResources provided by OpenTeQ are thoroughly screened before being shortlisted for the client's selection processes. This ensures that customers get the best experts suited for their specific Guidewire requirements. Having supported numerous companies with Guidewire resources, OpenTeQ understands the importance of SLAs and KPIs to guarantee high-quality deliverables reliably. Their knowledge of Guidewire InsuranceSuite makes them a trusted partner for quality resources and seamless services across the insurance lifecycle. What OpenTeQ Offers- Screened and certified Guidewire experts

- Transparent channels of communication - Closely monitored KPIs

- Scalable and flexible staffing models - End-to-end Domain expertise

Overcome Guidewire Staffing Challenges with OpenTeQOpenTeQ recognizes the challenges that insurance companies face in recruiting the right talent for Guidewire expertise. Many a time expert resources are hard to find. Also, many of the resources may be engaged in other projects, have long lead times or may not be available at the offered compensation. OpenTeQ enables insurers to overcome all these challenges and provide resources from their pool of talent. They connect customers to the apt resources, reducing hassles, time and costs for hiring Guidewire experts. This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

