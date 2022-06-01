Left Menu

Skoda Auto sales jump over six folds to 4,604 units in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 12:13 IST
Skoda Auto India on Wednesday reported an over six-fold increase in sales at 4,604 units in May.

The company had sold 716 units in the COVID-hit May last year, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

"It is heartening for us at Skoda that despite challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage, we are maintaining momentum with sales,'' Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis noted.

The company's innovative efforts to ensure customers are not put through long waiting periods and take delivery of cars faster than wait times prevailing in the industry has been a key factor in the automaker's consistency, he added.

The Slavia and the Kushaq contributed to record sales for the company last month, the automaker said.

