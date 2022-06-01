Left Menu

European shares tick higher on bank, auto boost

Auto stocks rose almost 1%, while banks were the biggest boost to the STOXX 600, up 0.6%. Among individual stocks, British footwear brand Dr. Martens surged 19.0% after it forecast higher annual revenue growth, thanks to price hikes made in response to soaring inflation and stronger sales of its shoes and boots.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 13:00 IST
European shares tick higher on bank, auto boost
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares opened modestly higher on Wednesday, led by gains in banking and auto stocks, but the sentiment was kept in check as a clutch of bleak data stoked fears of slowing growth.

Starting June on a positive note, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% by 0716 GMT after closing down 0.7% on Tuesday, as record-high inflation had stoked worries about aggressive central bank action. It lost 1.6% in May. Deutsche Bank economists now expect the European Central Bank to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in September as rising prices squeeze economic growth.

Data showed German retail sales fell by more than expected in April as consumers feel the pinch of higher prices, while another survey showed British companies expect barely any growth over the next three months. Auto stocks rose almost 1%, while banks were the biggest boost to the STOXX 600, up 0.6%.

Among individual stocks, British footwear brand Dr. Martens surged 19.0% after it forecast higher annual revenue growth, thanks to price hikes made in response to soaring inflation and stronger sales of its shoes and boots. Deutsche Bank's asset manager DWS slumped 6.9% after its chief executive officer said he would step down next week, as the company faced allegations of misleading investors about "green" investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022