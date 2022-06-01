Hero Electric expands partnership with Zypp Electric

Hero Electric on Wednesday said it has expanded its partnership with Zypp Electric to support the growth of the logistics and delivery segment.

Under the partnership, Hero Electric will be deploying 1.5 lakh electric scooters for Zypp Electric’s fleet in the next three years.

''We are standing today in the midst of a green revolution with more businesses opting for sustainable solutions to reach their consumers. The logistics segment is thriving with upward growth momentum where companies are keen on electrifying their fleets for mid and last-mile delivery solutions,'' Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

The alliance displays the direct advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of the savings and contributing to a cleaner environment, he added.

''The partnership has provided us with the feasibility of offering specification-based custom scooters for our last-mile delivery requirements with great after-sales support,'' Zypp Electric Co-Founder & CEO Akash Gupta stated.

With a fleet size of 5,000 electric scooters, Zypp is currently present in Delhi-NCR and plans to expand to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)