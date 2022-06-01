LOT Polish launches Warsaw-Mumbai flight

LOT Polish Airlines launched Warsaw-Mumbai flights on Wednesday that will operate twice per week, a statement said.

''Flight LO-076 takes off from Mumbai every Sunday at 8:45 am and every Wednesday at 8:25 am and arrives at 1.40 pm and 1.20 pm, respectively, (local times) at Warsaw's Chopin Airport (8:25 hours flight time),'' the airline's statement noted.

On way to India, flight LO-075 departs from Warsaw every Tuesday and Saturday at 3:40 pm and lands in Mumbai at 2:45 am (following morning) after 7:35 hours flying time, it mentioned.

The Polish capital (Warsaw) is LOT Polish Airlines’ global hub, providing seamless connectivity to many destinations throughout Europe and North America.

