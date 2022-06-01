Anu Malik, Sanjay Manjrekar at the grand finale of Supremo Cup 2022, team Trident Navi-Mumbai bags the trophy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI/PNN): Bollywood's famous music director Anu Malik and cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar were accorded a 'Supreme' welcome at the final match of Supremo Cup Cricket Tournament 2022 that was organized by MLA Sanjay Potnis and Transport Minister Anil Parab. Known for his 'Kaali Kaali Aankhen' song from Shahrukh Khan's Baazigar, Anu Malik created an electrifying atmosphere at the finals. Anu Malik reminisced his old days when he grew up playing at the Air India Sports Club grounds, and so was Sanjay Manjrekar's recollection of his initial days who was overwhelmed with the compliments accorded upon him by Sanjay Potnis.

Supremo Cup 2022 will go down in history as the best amongst its past editions with tight competition from outstanding players during the final match superlative. Its magnificent organization, illumination, deployment of the latest camera equipment and attractive prizes. Trident Navi-Mumbai bagged the trophy after defeating Kandhari Kings-Bandya Boys in the finals after reaching the finals after conquering TWA Dominators Palghar in the semi-finals. Batter Munna Sheikh from Nashik was adjudged the Man of the Series, and Tuljapur's Krishna Gavli was awarded a Gold medal for the Best Bestman. At the same time, Delhi's master spinner Raju Mukhiya was accorded Best Bowler and Kiran Pawar as the tournament's best fielder.

Supremo Trophy Cricket Tournament 2022 Season 9 was organized by ShivSena District President and MLA Sanjay Potnis and Maharashtra Transport Minister Advocate Anil Parab at Air India Sports Club Ground in Kalina, Santacruz, and it witnessed a whole house with spectators amid several celebrities in attendance

