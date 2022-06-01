The Massive Combo BoyapatiRAPO film launched with Pooja ceremony

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI/PNN): Boyapti Sreenu is one of the most successful directors in Telugu who has directed blockbuster films like Bhadra, Tulasi, Simha, Legend, Sarrainodu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, and most recently Akhanda. The industry breathed a sigh of relief when 'Akhanda' became a massive blockbuster and was hailed by the audience as the theatres regained their former glory.

Boyapati Sreenu has now started his upcoming Pan-Indian film with Ustaad Ram Pothineni. This movie is going 10th film for the blockbuster director. After two back to back films, ace producer Srinivasaa Chhitturi is now producing this film tentatively titled 'BoyapatiRAPO' under Srinivasaa Silver Screens banner. It's the 9th film for the production house. Pavan Kumar is presenting the film. Ram Pothineni is one of the most happening heroes in the Telugu film industry. With his charm, energy, and electrifying moves, he gained a large fanbase in Telugu states and throughout India. His dubbed flicks sparked a YouTube frenzy. This massive movie marks Ram Pothineni's 20th film, and he recently wrapped up shooting for 'The Warriorr.'

The coming together of the gigantic three for this pan-Indian project is being viewed as a mammoth combination. The yet-to-be-titled movie was formally launched with a 'muhurat' (customary) pooja in Hyderabad on June 1st, Wednesday. The team and many celebrities were in attendance for this launch event. Burugupalli Siva Ramakrishna garu switched on the camera, the first clap is done by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore garu, and the first shot is directed by Boyapati Sreenu garu. Script handover done by 'The Warriorr' director N Linguswamy and director Venkat Prabhu.

Talking about the collaboration, Srinivasaa Chhitturi said, "we are delighted to present the film, helmed by Boyapati Sreenu. It's a pleasure to work with our hero Ram Pothineni again so soon after 'The Warriorr.' It is a prestigious film coming from our banner. We are producing this film with high technical standards and a bigger budget. We intend to release the film worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam." Boyapati Sreenu has come up with a superb story loaded with mass elements that have thrilled both the producer and the actor. More details about the film, including its heroine and other cast and crew members, will be made shortly.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)