Mahindra Auto sales surge 208 per cent to 53,726 units in May

Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India's leading automotive companies, on Wednesday said it's overall auto sales for the month of May 2022 rose to 53,726 vehicles, posting year-on-year growth of 208 per cent.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India's leading automotive companies, on Wednesday said it's overall auto sales for the month of May 2022 rose to 53,726 vehicles, posting year-on-year growth of 208 per cent. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 26,632 vehicles in May 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 26,904 vehicles in May 2022. Exports for the month were at 2028 vehicles.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 21,149 vehicles in May 2022. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their growth trajectory in May 2022. "With sales of 26,632 SUVs in May, we continued the growth momentum with all our brands performing well including XUV700 and Thar," Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said in a statement.

"We are witnessing strong bookings and have a robust pipeline. We announced the launch of Scorpio-N, which is generating very high-interest levels and promises to be yet another blockbuster from Mahindra," he said. "Our Commercial Vehicles have also registered strong growth across segments. We are closely monitoring the supply chain-related issues, which continue to constraint volumes and are taking appropriate actions to mitigate the impact," Nakra added. (ANI)

