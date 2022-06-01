Left Menu

New Delhi attaches utmost priority to India-Africa partnership: Vice President

Earlier on Wednesday, Naidu visited the Gabon Special Economic Zone and witnessed the facilities and interacted with the Indian entrepreneurs there.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 21:11 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that India’s cooperation with Africa will centre around health, digital and green growth, and asserted that New Delhi attaches utmost priority to India-Africa partnership.

Naidu, who is on a three-nation tour of Gabon, Senegal and Qatar, was addressing the business community at the India-Gabon Business event in Libreville, Gabon on Tuesday. Speaking about India's growing economic relationship with Africa, he said New Delhi's own vision of cooperation with Africa will increasingly centre around health, digital and green growth because we believe that these are Africa's priorities as well.

According to a statement issued by the Vice President's Secretariat, Naidu noted that India-Gabon bilateral trade has crossed USD 1 billion mark in 2021-22 despite the pandemic, and that India is now the second largest destination for Gabonese exports. He also observed that the presence of several Indian companies in diverse sectors such as oil and gas, mining, pharmaceuticals and wood processing, especially in the Gabon Special Economic Zone. Earlier on Wednesday, Naidu visited the Gabon Special Economic Zone and witnessed the facilities and interacted with the Indian entrepreneurs there.

