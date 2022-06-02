PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Airlines call on UK to ease visa rules amid mounting travel chaos https://on.ft.com/3x5ewNM UK government approves Jackdaw gas project in North Sea https://on.ft.com/3taLnhM

Pfizer to exit GSK consumer health joint venture after London listing https://on.ft.com/3NcYZRw Boris Johnson presses EU on overhaul of Northern Ireland trading regime https://on.ft.com/3GKfp1l

DWS chief resigns after police raid over greenwashing claims https://on.ft.com/3PXyVvu Overview

Airlines have asked the UK to relax post-Brexit immigration rules and give EU aviation workers special visas to help ease the disruption that is plaguing the travel industry as demand for flights soars. The UK government has given a green light to a large new North Sea gasfield that was seen by the energy industry as a "test case" for whether ministers would deliver on promises to increase domestic fossil fuel production following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Pfizer Inc will sell down its stake in Haleon, its consumer health joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline PLC, after a London listing planned for July 18. UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday stepped up his calls on the EU to agree to scrap "pointless" checks on goods entering Northern Ireland under the region's post Brexit trading regime.

The chief executive of Germany's top asset management firm DWS Group has resigned hours after the company's offices in Frankfurt were raided and evidence was seized by police investigating claims of greenwashing. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)