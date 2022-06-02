Rugby-Vote clears way for private equity investment in New Zealand Rugby

A special general meeting of New Zealand Rugby in Auckland voted in favour of a private equity investment from U.S. firm Silver Lake on Thursday, the final step in the approval process for the groundbreaking deal.

The deal values NZR's commercial assets at NZ$3.5 billion ($2.27 billion) and will see Silver Lake take 5.71%-8.58% of a new entity, NZR CommercialCo. ($1 = 1.5420 New Zealand dollars)

