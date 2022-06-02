Left Menu

Rugby-Vote clears way for private equity investment in New Zealand Rugby

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 07:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 07:12 IST
Rugby-Vote clears way for private equity investment in New Zealand Rugby

A special general meeting of New Zealand Rugby in Auckland voted in favour of a private equity investment from U.S. firm Silver Lake on Thursday, the final step in the approval process for the groundbreaking deal.

The deal values NZR's commercial assets at NZ$3.5 billion ($2.27 billion) and will see Silver Lake take 5.71%-8.58% of a new entity, NZR CommercialCo. ($1 = 1.5420 New Zealand dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022