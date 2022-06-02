Sensex rises 257 points; RIL, TCS, Infosys surge

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 257 points higher in the afternoon session on Thursday led by strong buying support in the heavyweights Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 257.13 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 55,638.30 points at 1.11 pm against its previous day's close at 55,381.17 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day almost flat at 55,382.44 points and slipped to a low of 55,135.11 points in the early morning trade. The index is trading in the positive after two consecutive days of loss. The Sensex had lost 185.24 points or 0.33 per cent on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 43.55 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 16,566.30 points against its previous day's close at 16,522.75 points. The Nifty 50 had lost 61.80 points or 0.37 per cent on Wednesday.

Reliance Industries Limited led the rally in the market. The index heavyweight was trading 3.18 per cent higher at Rs 2716. The country's largest telecom service provider TCS was trading 1.55 per cent higher at Rs 3408.45. Bajaj Finserv rose 2.18 per cent higher at Rs 12873.20.

Thirteen of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red. HDFC fell 1.68 per cent to Rs 2289.65. HDFC Bank was down 1.05 per cent to Rs 1381.60. ICICI Bank fell 0.97 per cent to Rs 745.40.

Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid Corporation, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

