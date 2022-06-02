UK to send US-made rocket systems to Ukraine

Britain says it will send sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine, in a move coordinated with the United States.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says the UK will send an unspecified number of M270 launchers, which can send precision-guided rockets up to 80 km (50 miles).

Britain says the decision has been coordinated closely with a US decision to send Ukraine High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. The two missile systems are similar, though the American one has wheels while the British one -- also US-built -- runs on tracks.

Britain says Ukrainian troops will be trained in the UK to use the equipment.

Ukraine has implored its Western allies to send longer-range missiles to help it counter Russian artillery assaults in the eastern Donbas region, the focus of Moscow's offensive.

The US said Ukraine has promised not to launch the weapons into Russia. But Russia accused Washington of "pouring fuel on the fire" of the conflict.

___ Kyiv: Ukraine's emergency officials said Russian shelling overnight set a school in the city of Kharkiv on fire and a woman died in the blaze.

Another man sustained injuries, Ukrainian officials said Thursday. Fires from the shelling also occurred in other areas of the Kharkiv region.

Russian forces overnight also shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region, its governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, said on Telegram. He said the shelling took place on the border with the Kherson region, much of which is under Moscow's control.

In the Sumy region that borders Russia, three people were wounded as a result of overnight missile strikes, governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said.

In the east, according to Ukraine's General Staff, Russian troops continued storming the key city of Sievierodonetsk. Moscow's forces also stormed the town of Komyshuvakha in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, large parts of which are under Russian control, the General Staff's morning update said.

___ Bratislava: Slovakia has signed a deal to deliver eight Slovak-made Zuzana howitzers to Ukraine.

The Slovak Defence Ministry announced the deal between the state-run Konstrukta Defence company and the Ukrainian side on Thursday.

Unlike previous arms supplies from Slovakia to Ukraine, this is a commercial deal. Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad says it's worth more than 40 million euros ($43 million).

Among other arms, Slovakia previously donated a Soviet-era S-300 air defense system at the request of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

___ Lviv: A Russian missile hit rail lines in the western Lviv region, a key conduit for supplies of Western weapons and other supplies, officials said.

Lviv region Gov Maksym Kozytskyy said five people were wounded in the strike, adding that more information would be available Thursday.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the country's interior minister, said the Russians hit the Beskidy railway tunnel in the Carpathian Mountains in an apparent effort to cut a key railway link and disrupt shipments of weapons and fuel.

However, the head of Ukrainian railways said the damage to the railroad was still being assessed but the tunnel was spared.

The strike reportedly delayed three passenger trains, but all later resumed their journeys.

___ Lviv: A regional governor in western Ukraine said a Russian airstrike on transport infrastructure wounded two people Wednesday.

Lviv region Gov Maksym Kozytskyy didn't name the target of the Russian strike near the city of Lviv.

The Lviv region has served as a key conduit for supplies of Western weapons and other supplies.

___ Kyiv: The Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Wednesday said two monks and a nun have been killed in the shelling of a historic monastery in eastern Ukraine.

The church said in a statement that three monks were also wounded by Monday's shelling, which heavily damaged the Sviatohirsk monastery in the Donetsk region. It didn't give further details.

The monastery, located on the steep right bank of the Seversky Donets River, is one of the most important historic Orthodox monasteries in Ukraine.

The monastery provided shelter to civilians fleeing the fighting who had previously been hit by Russian shelling as the Russian troops were pressing their offensive in Donbas.

___ Kyiv: A regional Ukrainian governor on Wednesday said Russian troops have taken control of about 80 percent of the key city of Sievierodonetsk.

Luhansk Gov Serhiy Haidai said Russian troops were advancing amid fierce street battles with Ukrainian defenders of the city. He noted that in some districts the Ukrainian troops managed to push the Russians back.

Sievierodonetsk, the administrative center of the Luhansk region, has been the focus of Russia's offensive in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of Donbas. It has come under relentless Russian bombardment, and Haidai said Tuesday that a Russian airstrike hit a tank with nitric acid at a chemical factory, releasing toxic fumes.

