Alliance Group and Urbanrise bags the award - Financially Stable and Disciplined Company in the Real Estate Industry

BANGALORE, India, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th edition of Greatest Brands & Leaders awards 2021-22 hosted by URS-AsiaOne, an International Media house, adjudged Alliance Group and Urbanrise as a Financially Stable and Disciplined Company in the Real Estate Industry. The award was bestowed on the Group for its commitment towards a great degree of professionalism in management of its finances, financial stability & financial discipline which matches International standards.

The Group set a benchmark in the Real Estate industry by prepaying most of its loans ahead of its tenure and adhering to strict financial discipline, Alliance Group and Urbanrise has been known for setting very high standards in the real estate sector with its sound financial and ethical practices.

The company's financial discipline and financial track record has ensured that Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Kotak Realty Fund, Indostar, Reliance Capital, Westport Capital and many more funds trust the brand and have serially invested in their projects. This discipline has helped the company in prepaying loan amounts ahead of loan tenure every time.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Manoj Namburu, Chairman, Alliance Group & Urbanrise, stated ''We feel extremely elated to have been awarded as the Financially Stable and Disciplined Company. The organization believes that Financial discipline is the foundation on which a successful business can be built for perpetuity. Right from the inception, the organization has adhered to frugal spending practices and strictly adhered to statutory accounting practices. The organization has always taken pride in repaying its financial institutions ahead of the term. Financial discipline is part of our organization's DNA and culture and we are proud of such a rigorous discipline.'' The Group's phenomenal success has been due to its financial discipline, commitment to its customers, delivering high quality homes on time and transparency in its operations. With its innovative approach of providing 'Never Before' amenities across markets, the brand has set new benchmarks in the industry.

About Alliance Group & Urbanrise Alliance Group is South India's Largest Real Estate Developer who has delivered over 7,500+ homes. The organization has 54 million Sq.Ft. under development and another 25 million Sq.Ft. of projects is in the planning stage, with a real estate portfolio of Rs. 33,000 Crore. The Organization is backed & funded by the world's Topmost Financial Institutions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830521/Alliance_Group_Asia_One_award.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)