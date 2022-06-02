Left Menu

MDPH sets up new unit near Indore, expands existing facility

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-06-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 15:26 IST
MDPH sets up new unit near Indore, expands existing facility
  • Country:
  • India

Leading incense stick manufacturer Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) has set up a new unit in Kshipra (Indore) and expanded its existing production facility at Rampipliya.

MDPH is the parent company of the popular incense stick brand Zed Black, which is among the top three agarbatti manufacturers in India.

The company has expanded the Rampipliya unit near Indore and started a new plant at Kshipra Village from June 1, 2022.

These units have added a manufacturing space of 3.35 lakh sq ft to the existing 7 lakh sq ft area. Both plants together will generate 2,000 new employment opportunities, a company release said.

The company's directors Ankit Agrawal and Anshul Agrawal strongly support Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make In India and Vocal For Local campaigns, it added.

India is a leading exporter of incense sticks and ships to over 150 countries, with the US, UK, Malaysia and Nigeria being the top markets.

At MDPH, the exports registered a 109 per cent hike in 2021, more than double the exports of the financial year 2019-20, which has been phenomenal, the release said.

''To achieve this figure, our company entered new markets, especially Latin American countries, Middle Eastern countries and African countries,'' MDPH managing partner Ankit Agrawal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022