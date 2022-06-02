MDPH sets up new unit near Indore, expands existing facility

Leading incense stick manufacturer Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) has set up a new unit in Kshipra (Indore) and expanded its existing production facility at Rampipliya.

MDPH is the parent company of the popular incense stick brand Zed Black, which is among the top three agarbatti manufacturers in India.

The company has expanded the Rampipliya unit near Indore and started a new plant at Kshipra Village from June 1, 2022.

These units have added a manufacturing space of 3.35 lakh sq ft to the existing 7 lakh sq ft area. Both plants together will generate 2,000 new employment opportunities, a company release said.

The company's directors Ankit Agrawal and Anshul Agrawal strongly support Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make In India and Vocal For Local campaigns, it added.

India is a leading exporter of incense sticks and ships to over 150 countries, with the US, UK, Malaysia and Nigeria being the top markets.

At MDPH, the exports registered a 109 per cent hike in 2021, more than double the exports of the financial year 2019-20, which has been phenomenal, the release said.

''To achieve this figure, our company entered new markets, especially Latin American countries, Middle Eastern countries and African countries,'' MDPH managing partner Ankit Agrawal said.

