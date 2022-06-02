Left Menu

Three dead, 1 injured in truck-car collision in MP

Three persons including a woman were killed and another was injured when their car hit a truck in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior district early on Thursday morning, police said.Manoj Singhal, who was injured in the accident, was admitted to a hospital here and is undergoing treatment, Ghatigaon police stations assistant sub-inspector Lalaram Sharma told PTI.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 02-06-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 16:40 IST
Three dead, 1 injured in truck-car collision in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons including a woman were killed and another was injured when their car hit a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district early on Thursday morning, police said.

Manoj Singhal, who was injured in the accident, was admitted to a hospital here and is undergoing treatment, Ghatigaon police station's assistant sub-inspector Lalaram Sharma told PTI. The car ran into the truck coming from the opposition direction on Agra-Mumbai National Highway, about 40 km from here, around 1.30 am, he said. The victims were returning to Gwalior from Bhopal. A police team reached the spot immediately after learning about the accident, Sharma said. While Bhagwati Prasad Singhal (51) and Ashok Bansal (44) died on the spot, Vidyadevi (60) died at hospital during treatment, the police officer said. The truck driver fled from the spot, Sharma said, adding that the truck has been seized.

An FIR for rash and negligent driving has been registered against the unidentified truck driver and search is on for him, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

