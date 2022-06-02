Entrepreneur Yogesh Joshi felicitated with Spice Icon of the Year Award

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI/TPT): The Director of Rapid Organic Pvt Ltd, Yogesh Joshi, was recently honoured with the Spice Icon of the Year Award during the 9th Global Spice Summit & Excellence Awards held on May 13, 2022. Yogesh Joshi was given the award in the presence of Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan (Minister of State for Communications, GoI) and Rajendra Gehlot (Member of Parliament-Rajya Sabha). The 9th edition of the Global Spice Summit & Excellence Awards was organised in a grand way and the award show was held at the NDMC Convention Centre, opposite Jantar Mantar located at the Sansad Marg in the National Capital.

The award ceremony was hosted by Rajesh Gupta (MD, NNS Online Pvt Ltd) and Akshay Gupta (MD, NNS Events & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd) and several distinguished personalities graced the ceremony with their august presence. Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan (Minister of State for Communications, GoI) was invited as a Chief Guest while Rajendra Gehlot (Member of Parliament-Rajya Sabha) was named as a guest of honour. Apart from this, there were several special guest invited which also included Yogesh Joshi (Director of Rapid Organic Pvt Ltd) alongside names like Babu Jhalani (Chairman, CIBA Taaza Spices), Sanjeev Sahu (MD, Govind Food Pvt Ltd), Madhup Madhav (Director, CEE PEE Masale), Makarand Mandke (MD, Sesotec India Pvt Ltd), Sarat Kumar Sahoo (MD, Ruchi FoodLine), Sandeep Kumar Tulsiyan (MD, RD Udyog Pvt Ltd).

Apart from being the special guest and winning the Spice Icon of the Year Award, Yogesh Joshi also presented a comprehensive presentation on the demand and forecast of Organic Spices in the domestic and the international market. The award ceremony also witnessed numerous speakers keeping their view on the aspects of Spice markets and the challenges the industry has been facing in recent times. These speakers included Sukhram Gehlot (Director, Etiyash Masale), Sahil Jhalani (Director, CIBA Taaza Spices), Dinesh Soni (MD, Shree Shyam International), Dr.A.K. Tyagi (Executive Director, Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd). Expressing happiness after being felicitated with the Spice Icon of the Year Award, Yogesh Joshi, Director of Rapid Organic Pvt Ltd, stated "It is an honour for me to have received such a prestigious award and that too from such big people. It makes me happy and at the same time, makes me feel more responsible as an entrepreneur. I am hopeful that I would be able to fulfil my responsibilities and contribute to the betterment of the market."

The 9th edition of the Global Spice Summit & Excellence Awards was sponsored by Diamond Sponsor- Catch Spices, Gold Sponsor- Siba Taaza Spices and Govind Masale. This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)