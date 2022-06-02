Left Menu

Bilateral trade between India and Korea grew 40 pc to USD 23.7 billion in 2021

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached USD 23.7 billion in 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 18:33 IST
Bilateral trade between India and Korea grew 40 pc to USD 23.7 billion in 2021
  • Country:
  • India

The bilateral trade between India and Korea grew 40 per cent to USD 23.7 billion in 2021, according to Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

In 2020, the value of bilateral trade between the two countries was at USD 16.9 billion.

KOTRA is the economic division of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India.

According to KOTRA, the information on trade was disclosed by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India Chang Jae-bok while inaugurating the 4th edition of Korea Fair in India (KFI) 2022 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

''Korea and India have a strong economic partnership and that is rapidly expanding. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached USD 23.7 billion in 2021. This was the highest-ever trade volume between the two countries, a 40 per cent increase over USD 16.9 billion (in 2020),'' KOTRA said in a statement on Thursday quoting the ambassador.

As per KOTRA, Korea made record imports of USD 8.06 billion from India in 2021. During the year, all major imported items from India including iron ore (215.5 per cent) and aluminum (143.6 per cent) imports have shown a significant increase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022