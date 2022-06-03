DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JUNE 3 VIENNA - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann delivers opening remarks at a seminar on "Prospects for Europe's growth and integration after the pandemic and the war in Ukraine” – 0700 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard participates in discussion on the Community Reinvestment Act before the "Modernizing the Community Reinvestment Act: Ensuring Banks Meet the Credit Needs of Their Communities" Urban Institute event. - 1430 GMT TRENTO, Italy - Participation by ECB Board member Andrea Enria in event L'Europa delle banche alla prova dei cambiamenti at Festival dell'Economia di Trento (XVII edition) in Trento, Italy - 1045 GMT. MONDAY, JUNE 6 ** LONDON - British finance minister Rishi Sunak faces a parliamentary committee hearing on the cost of living. - 1230 GMT TOKYO - Haruhiko Kuroda Governor of the Bank of Japan delivers speech on economy, monetary policy at a seminar – 0320 GMT. TUESDAY, JUNE 7 ** STOCKHOLM - Open seminar on the report Evaluation of the Riksbank's monetary policy 2015-2020, Stefan Ingves Governor of the Swedish National Bank will participate in the seminar and comment on the evaluation – 0900 GMT ** TOKYO - BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will testify on monetary policy and the bank's economic, price outlook in a semi-annual testimony to parliament - 0100 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8 LONDON - Anna Sweeney Executive Director Insurance Supervision at Bank of England delivers speech at the Association of British Insurers Climate Change Summit 2022 – 1005 GMT. MADRID - Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, and Santander CEO to participate in a forum. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT WARSAW - National Bank of Poland holds a one-day decision-making monetary policy meeting THURSDAY, JUNE 9 ** STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Anna Breman will attend the Nordic AAA Seminar organised by Nordea and discuss inflation, monetary policy and sustainability – 0710 GMT AMSTERDAM - ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters after the Governing Council's monthly meeting which was held in Amsterdam, hosted by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank – 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON DC – Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States – 1600 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Financial System Review – 1500 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in the Netherlands - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in the Netherlands VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council in Netherlands TUESDAY, JUNE 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 15) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15 ** STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson discusses on Monetary policy and inflation in times of war – 1600 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 16 LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers meet on ERM2, digital euro, fiscal rules reform, banking union – 1300 GMT. BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report 2022 - 0430 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 17) FRIDAY, JUNE 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT. TUESDAY, JUNE 21 ** AMSTERDAM - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Cecilia Skingsley will participate in a conversation on digital currencies during the 6th Annual Macroprudential Conference, jointly organised by De Nederlandsche Bank, Sveriges Riksbank and Deutsche Bundesbank – 1000 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June – 1230 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22 SANTANDER, Spain - European Central Bank's vice-president, Luis de Guindos, to deliver speech at economy summer course on sustainability and digitalization. CEDAR RAPIDS, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the Corridor Business Journal Mid-Year Economic Review, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa – 1650 GMT. VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds non-monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council in Frankfurt BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, JUNE 23 OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds announcement of the Executive Board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0830 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. FRIDAY, JUNE 24 ** ZURICH - Philip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, participates in a panel at the UBS Panel discussion Global Monetary Policy Challenges – 1130 GMT SANTANDER, Spain - Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos in charge of the closing session for Santander economy summer course on sustainability and digitalization. BERGEN, Norway – Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives a lecture for the regional network West in Bergen – 0800 GMT. SUNDAY, JUNE 26 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 16-17 policy meeting - 2350 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 27 ** LISBON - Governor of the Swedish National Bank Stefan Ingves will participate in the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking (to June 29) TUESDAY, JUNE 28 ** LISBON - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Cecilia Skingsley will participate in a panel discussion at the ECB Forum on Central Banking on digital currencies and the digital euro project – 1100 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues annual benchmark revisions and new seasonal factors to its industrial production and capacity use data from 1972 through latest release period.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT. THURSDAY, JUNE 30 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT. TUESDAY, JULY 5

LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report July 2022 – 0930 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 14-15, 2022. - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

MONDAY, JULY 11 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion on 29 June 2022 will be published - 0730 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT.

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 21) THURSDAY, JULY 21

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

MONDAY, JULY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 16 and 17 - 2350 GMT

TUESDAY, JULY 26 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July. - 1230 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 27) WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference

