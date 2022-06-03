ADVISORY-China markets closed for holiday on Friday, June 3

China's stock and bond markets, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets will be closed for the Dragon Boat Festival on Friday, June 3, and market reports will not be published.

Markets in Hong Kong and Taiwan are also shut. Trade will resume on Monday, June 6.

