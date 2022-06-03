ADVISORY-China markets closed for holiday on Friday, June 3
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 03-06-2022 07:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 07:43 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
China's stock and bond markets, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets will be closed for the Dragon Boat Festival on Friday, June 3, and market reports will not be published.
Markets in Hong Kong and Taiwan are also shut. Trade will resume on Monday, June 6.
For the latest Chinese market reports, double-click on the following codes for stocks, bonds and money, foreign exchange, iron ore and metals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'One China' principle and 'One Country, Two Systems' policy are ironical
China relaxes some COVID test rules for U.S., other travellers
China reports 1,082 new coronavirus cases on May 18 vs 1,305 day earlier
UPDATE 2-China relaxes some COVID test rules for U.S., other travellers
China's zero-COVID policy dashes global hopes for quick economic return to normal