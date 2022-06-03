Left Menu

ADVISORY-China markets closed for holiday on Friday, June 3

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 03-06-2022 07:43 IST
China's stock and bond markets, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets will be closed for the Dragon Boat Festival on Friday, June 3, and market reports will not be published.

Markets in Hong Kong and Taiwan are also shut. Trade will resume on Monday, June 6.

For the latest Chinese market reports, double-click on the following codes for stocks, bonds and money, foreign exchange, iron ore and metals.

