Sensex surges 590 points on firm global cues; IT stocks shine

The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Friday, led by strong buying support in Information Technology (IT) and technology stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-06-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 10:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Friday, led by strong buying support in Information Technology (IT) and technology stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 590.04 points or 1.06 per cent to close at 56,408.15 points at 10:00 am.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 145.30 points or 0.87 per cent higher at 16,773.30 points. There was strong buying support in IT and tech stocks.

Among the Information Technology stocks the major gainers included RPSG Ventures 12.01 per cent higher at Rs 576.90; 3i Infotech 5.70 per cent higher at Rs 51; Nelco Ltd Limited 5 per cent higher at Rs 652.65. Mindtree surged 2.93 per cent to Rs 3149.25. Infosys climbed 2.87 per cent to Rs 1551.20. Mphasis soared 2.63 per cent to Rs 2651.30.

Nine of the 30 Sensex scrips closed in the red. UltraTech Cement, NTPC Limited, and Bharti Airtel were trading in the red. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

