Redington announces strategic partnership with Infoblox

CHENNAI, India, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The network security solutions demand has expanded on a larger scale in this digital transformation Era. Redington, the largest IT Infrastructure & Solutions Distributor has entered a strategic partnership with Infoblox, the leader in cloud-first DNS management and security services.

''We are excited to announce our partnership with Infoblox, providing secure Cloud-Managed Network Services and protect business from every threat with seamless communication and threat prevention. As the landscape of networks evolve, Infoblox helps organizations in their challenging environment by integrating network components, managing core network services and by connecting the hybrid and multi-cloud networks. This will help our channel partners meet the increased security needs of their customers as their business changes,'' Mr. R. Venkatesh President, Enterprise Business Group, Redington India Limited.

The collaboration helps Redington's extensive customer base across IT and ITES, BFSI, Pharma, Manufacturing and other sectors simplify, scale, and secure their networks for hybrid environments, which are foundational for remote work.

''Redington is delighted to partner with Infoblox, which delivers network infrastructure and secured experience in the digital transformation Era. This will help in the expansion of our security portfolio as well as the enhancement of our partners to provide best of breed solutions,'' said Mr.Jabez , VP of network and server storage.

Infoblox holds over 50 percent of the DDI market share and serves more than 12,000 customers globally, including 70% of the Fortune 500 companies. Its BloxOne DDI and BloxOne Threat Defense solutions provide network visibility and protection for customers with a unified view. Infoblox provides the industry's most robust DDI solution and security services, which can be easily integrated with other vendors. By using a combination of Behaviors Analysis & Machine Learning along with traditional Reputation and Signature protection it protects exfiltrated data constellations and continues to defend and protect against new attacks using DNS.

''As the modern enterprise transforms their workplace into the cloud, organizations in India rely on Infoblox to scale, simplify and secure their increasingly distributed and complex networks,'' said Rajeev Sreedhar, Managing Director, India & SAARC at Infoblox. ''With this partnership, our customers can expect to see the winning combination of Redington's extensive security experience and value-added distribution strength with our cloud-first DNS management and security solutions.'' Infoblox collaboration helps Redington to better their network security portfolio and it would strengthen our customer and partner's business.

About Redington (India) Ltd Redington India provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for all categories of Information Technology, Telecom, Lifestyle, Healthcare, and Solar products. It has footprints across 37 markets through 60 subsidiary offices. With over 290+ brands associations and 39,500+ channel partners, it is transforming the distribution and supply chain ecosystem through synergy between innovation and technology adoption. Visit www.redingtonindia.com to know more.

About Infoblox Infoblox delivers the next-level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world's most reliable, secure, and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 12,000 customers, including more than 70% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com PWR PWR

