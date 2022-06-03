Left Menu

Data puts Turkey's annual inflation at 73.5 percent, a 24-year high

Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5 percent in May, the highest rate since 1998, according to official data released on Friday as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens. The Turkish Statistical Institute said the rate represented an increase of almost 70 percent from the month before.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:02 IST
Data puts Turkey's annual inflation at 73.5 percent, a 24-year high
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5 percent in May, the highest rate since 1998, according to official data released on Friday as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said the rate represented an increase of almost 70 percent from the month before. Consumer prices were up nearly three percent from April, the institute reported.

While many countries are seeing rising consumer prices, critics blame Turkey's problems on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies.

The Turkish leader insists that high borrowing costs cause inflation - a position that contradicts established economic thinking - and advocates lowering interest rates to boost growth and exports.

Turkey's central bank has cut rates by five percentage points since September, to 14 percent before pausing them in January. The Turkish lira lost 44 percent of its value against the US dollar last year.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to a surge in gas, oil, and grain prices, has compounded the situation in import-reliant Turkey.

The sharpest increases in annual prices were in the transportation sector, at 107.6 percent, followed by food and non-alcoholic drinks prices at 91.6 percent, according to the statistical institute's data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022