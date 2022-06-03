Left Menu

Turkey's annual inflation soars to highest since 1998

Turkey's annual inflation rate jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May, fuelled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices, and a tumbling lira -- though the figure was slightly lower than economists had feared. Inflation has surged since last autumn when the lira slumped after the central bank launched a 500 basis-point easing cycle sought by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:12 IST
Turkey's annual inflation soars to highest since 1998
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's annual inflation rate jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May, fuelled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices, and a tumbling lira -- though the figure was slightly lower than economists had feared.

Inflation has surged since last autumn when the lira slumped after the central bank launched a 500 basis-point easing cycle sought by President Tayyip Erdogan. The latest figure surpassed the 73.2% touched in 2002 and is the highest since October 1998, when annual inflation was 76.6% and Turkey was battling to end a decade of chronically high inflation. Nevertheless, the consensus forecast was for annual inflation to rise to 76.55%.

Month-on-month consumer prices rose 2.98%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 4.8%. Transport and food costs have soared by 108% and 92% respectively over the last year, reflecting a deepening economic crisis for Turks struggling to afford basic goods.

The domestic producer price index climbed 8.76% month-on-month in May for an annual rise of 132.16%, reflecting how a 20% drop this year in the currency has sent import costs soaring. SINGLE-DIGIT?

The lira weakened 0.25% to 16.5050 against the dollar touching its weakest since December. The local currency tumbled 44% in 2021 and another 20% this year. In April, the central bank forecast annual inflation would peak by June before declining to near 43% by year-end and single digits by end-2024.

The government has previously said inflation will fall to single digits next year under its new economic program - prioritizing low-interest rates to boost production and exports - aimed at achieving a current account surplus. However, data on Thursday showed the trade deficit widened 157% year-on-year in May to $10.7 billion.

Economists see inflation remaining high for the rest of 2022 due to the war, weakening lira, and the central bank's reluctance to raise rates. The median estimate for inflation at year-end stands at 63%, up from 52% in last month's poll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022