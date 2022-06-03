Left Menu

AIBOC condemns killing of branch manager in Kashmir; demands adequate security for bankers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:50 IST
Expressing concern over the killing of a bank manager in Kashmir, the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) has demanded adequate security in all branches and offices located in vulnerable areas.

Branch manager Vijay Kumar of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, a regional rural bank (RRB) sponsored by the State Bank of India (SBI), was killed on Thursday.

AIBOC expresses deep concern and is greatly worried for the security, safety and wellbeing of hundreds of bank employees belonging to the targeted communities and posted in the far-flung areas/ branches in the Kashmir Valley outside Srinagar, the bank officers' union said in a statement.

''With a sudden and sharp escalation in such targeted killings over the last one week, our fears and concern for the safety and security of Bank Employees have grown manifold,'' AIBOC general secretary Soumya Datta said.

AIBOC again remind the management of all concerned banks that it is their primary responsibility to make arrangements for the security of their employees working anywhere in Kashmir. The onus of ensuring the safety of the bank employees working anywhere in the Kashmir valley squarely rests with the management of various banks, he added.

