Left Menu

POSOCO signs MoU with IMD for better electricity grid management

Power System Operation Corporation is a wholly owned Government of India Schedule A enterprise under the Union Ministry of Power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 17:52 IST
POSOCO signs MoU with IMD for better electricity grid management
IMD will make available current weather information every hour or at lesser intervals. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

National grid operator POSOCO signed a memorandum of understanding with India Meteorological Department (IMD) today where both the parties agreed that weather information provided by IMD will be used by the Power System Operators across India for better management of Indian Power System and for the purpose of analysis.

The MoU was signed by Sh. S. R. Narasimhan, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), POSOCO, and Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General (DG), IMD at NRLDC, POSOCO office. The meeting was attended by other senior officials from both sides.

IMD will make available current weather information every hour or at lesser intervals. It will provide weather forecasts of temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, and rainfall up to next 36 hours for the identified stations. It will also provide the snowfall forecast of hilly States and also along the route of important transmission lines passing through hilly terrains. It will provide weather parameters forecast at Renewable Energy plant locations.

The last MoU between POSOCO and IMD was signed on 18 May 2015.

Power System Operation Corporation is a wholly-owned Government of India Schedule A enterprise under the Union Ministry of Power. It is responsible to ensure the integrated operation of the National Electricity Grid in a secure manner. It consists of five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) under The Electricity Act, 2003.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022