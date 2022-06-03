Left Menu

RBI imposes Rs 27.5 lakh penalty on Punjab & Sind Bank

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 19:27 IST
RBI imposes Rs 27.5 lakh penalty on Punjab & Sind Bank
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 27.5 lakh on Punjab & Sind Bank for non-compliance with certain directions issued by it on 'external benchmark-based lending'.

A statutory examination of Punjab & Sind Bank revealed non-compliance with the directions, inter-alia, to the extent the bank linked certain floating rate retail loans and floating rate loans to micro and small enterprises, extended by it after October 1, 2019, to MCLR instead of an external benchmark, RBI said.

A show cause notice was issued to the bank.

''After considering the bank's reply to the notice, oral submissions made in the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance ... was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty...,'' RBI said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), however, added that the penalty is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022