Left Menu

Metro services to begin early on Sunday to facilitate UPSC examinees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 20:02 IST
Metro services to begin early on Sunday to facilitate UPSC examinees
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Metro services will begin two hours earlier than its scheduled time on June 5 to facilitate candidates appearing for civil services examination, officials said on Friday.

''Metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8 AM on Sundays will begin at 6 AM this Sunday i.e, June 5, 2022. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday,'' the DMRC said in a statement.

These sections include, Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda); Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City; Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh and Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden.

Metro services on rest of the sections will remain running as per normal schedule, from 6 AM onwards, the DMRC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022