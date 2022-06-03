Metro services to begin early on Sunday to facilitate UPSC examinees
Delhi Metro services will begin two hours earlier than its scheduled time on June 5 to facilitate candidates appearing for civil services examination, officials said on Friday.
''Metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8 AM on Sundays will begin at 6 AM this Sunday i.e, June 5, 2022. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday,'' the DMRC said in a statement.
These sections include, Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda); Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City; Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh and Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden.
Metro services on rest of the sections will remain running as per normal schedule, from 6 AM onwards, the DMRC said.
