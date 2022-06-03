Zero-tolerance for any indecent behaviour, sexual harassment: DMRC on Jor Bagh station case

A day after a woman alleged that she was sexually harassed by a man at a Delhi Metro station, the DMRC on Friday said it takes the issue of safety of its women commuters ''very seriously'' and that all possible cooperation is being extended to the law and order agencies so that necessary action can be taken.

In a statement, it also asserted that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, as an organisation has ''zero-tolerance for any act amounting to indecent behaviour and sexual harassment'' and that the urban transporter is ''committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the travelling public at all times''.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case after a woman alleged that she was sexually harassed by a man at the Jor Bagh station a day before, officials said. The woman also alleged that a ''policeman'' standing on the platform did not take any action after she approached him for help following the incident. Hours later, the woman took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal following which the police asked her to provide her contact details so that they could reach her.

The woman claimed that she had helped a man with an address during the metro ride, and got out at the station. But when she was booking a cab on the platform, the man again approached her on the pretext of confirming an address and flashed his genitals, the woman alleged in a tweet. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issued a statement, saying, ''Delhi Metro takes the issue of the safety of our women commuters very seriously. All possible cooperation is being extended to the law and order agencies so that necessary action can be taken''.

The DMRC also said, it has ''already taken up the issue with the concerned security agencies. The Delhi Police has already taken cognisance of the complaint and are investigating the matter''. Delhi Metro premises and trains are covered by CCTV cameras at multiple locations and the footage of this incident has already been shared with the police authorities, who are actively pursuing the case further, officials said.

''Apart from CCTV cameras, Delhi Metro trains are equipped with passenger emergency alarms (PEA) through which the passengers can communicate with the train operator. The stations are well lit at all locations to avert any mishap and the Delhi Metro helpline number 155370 is also operational round the clock,'' it added. Noting that the security inside metro stations is manned by the Central Industrial Security Force, the police has said that the matter is being taken up with the higher authorities in CISF to find out why the matter was not brought to Delhi Police's notice earlier, officials said. In her tweets, the woman also claimed, ''I asked them to do something about it but instead they started blaming me and said dat I shouldve created a scene & tht theres nothing they can do now since he managed to leave (sic).'' The woman said she is scared to step out of her house and ''the incident has completely shaken up my belief that metros are safe.'' She said it's important that this reaches the right authorities, including the DMRC and the Delhi Police, so that they know ''how bad their safety measures are''.

In February 2020, a woman had alleged that she was harassed by a man inside a Delhi Metro train, following which a case was registered.

In a series of tweets, the woman had claimed that when she was returning to Gurugram on a metro train at night, a man facing her flashed his genitals. She had also posted a picture of the man on the microblogging site. An FIR was later field and the accused, a 28-year-old civil engineer, was later arrested.

