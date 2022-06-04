Mrs India Inc is back with its semi-finalist, Shilpa Avhad Bharadwaj who is all set to compete at the grand finale of Mrs. India World 2022

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI/ATK): Mrs India Inc 2022, powered by Joy Ebike is coming up with its final edition that is going to be held on June 15, 2022, at NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai. With its upcoming final event, the semi-finalist has already kickstarted their preparation for the event. A prestigious and one of the best beauty pageants for Married Woman across globe, the beauty pageant is going to witness 53 stunning and strong women across India vying for the chance to represent India at Mrs World 2022. Mrs India Inc is a platform which believes in giving woman a chance to follow their dreams, a chance for redemption. It's one of the most amazing platforms for married women to showcase their talent and aspire to be a version of themselves that they only imagined they would ever be. The pageant stands to search for the most confident, courageous, humble and gorgeous queen to represent our country at Mrs World. The Semi-Finalist have started their preparations in full swing for the Finale and are leaving no stone unturned for the competition ahead. The esteemed jury panel will comprise of celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar and Mohini Sharma-Founder and CEO of Mrs India Inc. The new queen will be crowned by the outgoing queen Navdeep Kaur. Let us meet 53 Semi-Finalists wearing Pink Peacock Couture Created by Massumi Mewawalla who is also one of the Jury members of the event.

Shilpa Avhad Bhardwaj is the fabulous semi-finalist who is going to compete for the biggest beauty pageants for married women. Born in the small town of Shrirampur, Maharashtra, Shilpa always dreamt of doing something big in life. Her sheer hard work and dedication have led her to become one of the top contestants to represent the country at nationals. She finished her MBA with dual specialization and even worked in top management at MNCs. Blissfully Married to an actor who inspired her to be fit and healthy, she is a proud mother of a daughter who is already an inspiration to many of her generation. Being a leader in her community, Shilpa promoted Paithani sarees in her community. She believes in being grounded to her roots. She strikes a great balance between following traditions and also her dreams. Blessed with a wonderful married life with her husband, Actor Rajeev Bhardwaj and is very thankful for her family's unconditional support and love. An entrepreneur and a leader in her community, she has now taken upon herself to prove that no matter where you come from, with persuasion and hard work you can achieve a lot and fulfil your dreams. She believes in living and radiating happiness everywhere she goes.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)