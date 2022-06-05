Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Iconic Week Celebrations of Finance, Corporate Affairs ministries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Iconic Week Celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 6.The PMO noted in a statement that this week is being celebrated as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav AKAM from June 6 to 11.Modi will launch the national portal for credit-linked government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal.

PM Modi to inaugurate Iconic Week Celebrations of Finance, Corporate Affairs ministries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Iconic Week Celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 6.

The PMO noted in a statement that this week is being celebrated as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM) from June 6 to 11.

Modi will launch the national portal for credit-linked government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal. It is a one-stop digital portal linking government credit schemes, the PMO said, adding that it's a first-of-its-kind platform that directly connects beneficiaries to lenders.

The main purpose of the Jan Samarth portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. The portal ensures end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes.

The PMO said Modi will also inaugurate a digital exhibition that traces the journey of the two ministries over the past eight years, and release special series of ₹1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10, and ₹20 coins.

These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to visually impaired persons.

The program will also be organized simultaneously at 75 locations across the country, and each location will be connected through virtual mode with the main venue, it said.

