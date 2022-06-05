Former CMD of Coal India arms gets award from IMMA

Indian Mine Managers' Association has given the lifetime achievement award to Prabhat Kumar Sinha, senior advisor with NTPC.

The award was conferred on Sinha during a two-day 'International Conference on Sustainable Mining Options: The Way Ahead' organised in Nagpur on June 3 and 4, Indian Mine Managers' Association (IMMA) said in a statement.

The conference was inaugurated by road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari.

After serving four years as CMD of Coal India arm Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), Sinha superannuated in December last year.

He also held the additional charge of CMD of Coal India's another arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) for over one year. During his stint, both NCL and MCL achieved their highest coal production and off-take numbers.

Sinha has more than 40 years of experience working in opencast and underground mines.

After obtaining a Mining Engineering degree from the Raipur Engineering College in 1982, Sinha started his career in South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of CIL, in the same year. He did his MTech from Indian School of Mines (ISM).

Sinha is the recipient of National Mines Safety Award from the President of India. He has also represented Indian coal industry at different global forums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)