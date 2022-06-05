Former CMD of Coal India arms gets award from IMMA
- Country:
- India
Indian Mine Managers' Association has given the lifetime achievement award to Prabhat Kumar Sinha, senior advisor with NTPC.
The award was conferred on Sinha during a two-day 'International Conference on Sustainable Mining Options: The Way Ahead' organised in Nagpur on June 3 and 4, Indian Mine Managers' Association (IMMA) said in a statement.
The conference was inaugurated by road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari.
After serving four years as CMD of Coal India arm Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), Sinha superannuated in December last year.
He also held the additional charge of CMD of Coal India's another arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) for over one year. During his stint, both NCL and MCL achieved their highest coal production and off-take numbers.
Sinha has more than 40 years of experience working in opencast and underground mines.
After obtaining a Mining Engineering degree from the Raipur Engineering College in 1982, Sinha started his career in South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of CIL, in the same year. He did his MTech from Indian School of Mines (ISM).
Sinha is the recipient of National Mines Safety Award from the President of India. He has also represented Indian coal industry at different global forums.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- CMD of Coal India
- Coalfields Ltd
- NTPC
- CMD of Coal India's
- India
- National Mines Safety Award
- Sinha
- Prabhat Kumar Sinha
- Indian Mine Managers' Association (IMMA
- South Eastern Coalfields Ltd
- MTech
- Gadkari
- SECL
- Northern Coalfields Ltd
- Raipur Engineering College
- Indian
- Sustainable Mining Options
- Indian Mine Managers' Association
- Nitin
ALSO READ
PM Modi to interact with Indian Deaflympians after their impressive show in Deaflympics 2021
Indian democracy is global public good; if that cracks, it’s going to cause problem for planet: Rahul Gandhi in UK
Hockey India names 24-member Indian Women's Hockey Squad for FIH Hockey Pro League
Chess-Indian teen Praggnanandhaa stuns Carlsen again to take win at Chessable Masters
Indian government trims tax on fuel, essential commodities to fight inflation