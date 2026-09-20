US says it killed four in strike on vessel in the Caribbean
The US military said it killed four people in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean on Saturday that it alleged was involved in drug trafficking.
The US military said it killed four people in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean on Saturday that it alleged was involved in drug trafficking.
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