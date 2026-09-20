Apple's Tim Cook sees Australia's social media curbs as 'world-leading', PM says

Apple Executive Chair Tim Cook ​views the Australian government's ​pioneering curbs on social media ‌as "world-leading", Prime ​Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday after meeting with Cook at the company's US headquarters. "Tim ‌Cook gave us a lot of time this morning. He regards the work that we’ve done on social media to be world-leading," Albanese said in ‌remarks from Apple Park, California, televised in Australia on Sunday.

Australia this ‌month took the next step in its push to improve online safety with a plan to give social media users the option to select the content they ⁠see ​on their feeds. In ⁠December Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under ⁠16. Other governments have followed this year, with the European Commission the latest ​to propose such a ban for children under 13.

Asked for comment ⁠on Albanese's remarks, an Apple spokesperson referred to a post by Cook on X, ⁠saying ​he was grateful to share with Albanese "some of our newest innovations, including strong and intuitive controls to help keep kids safe online". Cook ⁠recently stepped down as Apple CEO after 15 years in the role.

AI industry ⁠leaders are ⁠split over how fast companies should develop the increasingly powerful technology and as an AI safety debate roils ‌Silicon Valley.