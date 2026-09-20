US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean
The US Military said it killed four people in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean on Saturday, alleging that the vessel was involved in drug trafficking. "Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking," the military's Southern Command posted on X.
The attack was the latest in a campaign dating back to last year that targets what the Trump administration describes as "narco-terrorists." Rights groups have labeled the attacks "extrajudicial killings."