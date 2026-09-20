The ​US ​Military ‌said it killed ​four people in a ‌strike on a vessel in the Caribbean on Saturday, alleging ‌that the vessel ‌was involved in drug trafficking. "Confirmed intelligence revealed the ⁠vessel's ​active involvement ⁠in narco-trafficking," the military's Southern Command ⁠posted on X.

The attack ​was the latest in a ⁠campaign dating back to ⁠last year ​that targets what the Trump administration ⁠describes as "narco-terrorists." Rights groups ⁠have ⁠labeled the attacks "extrajudicial killings."