US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2026 05:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2026 05:45 IST
US says it killed four people in strike on vessel in Caribbean

The ​US ​Military ‌said it killed ​four people in a ‌strike on a vessel in the Caribbean on Saturday, alleging ‌that the vessel ‌was involved in drug trafficking. "Confirmed intelligence revealed the ⁠vessel's ​active involvement ⁠in narco-trafficking," the military's Southern Command ⁠posted on X.

The attack ​was the latest in a ⁠campaign dating back to ⁠last year ​that targets what the Trump administration ⁠describes as "narco-terrorists." Rights groups ⁠have ⁠labeled the attacks "extrajudicial killings."

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