MP: 10 injured after bus touches high tension electricity line in Satna

PTI | Satna | Updated: 05-06-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 20:34 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

At least 10 persons were injured after a bus came in contact with a high-tension electricity line in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident occurred near Rampur Patha on Maihar-Parsamania road when passengers in the bus were returning from a marriage ceremony, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) HK Dhurve said.

''The bus came in contact with a high tension line, leaving 10 persons, including two minors, injured. They have been admitted in Maihar Civil Hospital,'' he said.

