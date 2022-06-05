15 feared dead after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

At least 15 people are feared dead after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge here on Sunday, officials said.

The bus was carrying over 30 passengers to Yamunotri, they said.

Senior officials, including Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela, have rushed to the spot.

The officials said 15 of the passengers are feared dead.

Further information is awaited.

Yamunotri along with the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri are commonly known as Char Dham.

