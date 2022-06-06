Sensex down by 185 points, Nifty sheds 58 points

Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened with minor cuts on Monday amid subdued global sentiment. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 184.97 points or 0.33 per cent down at 55,584.26 points at 10:00 am

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 57.60 points or 0.35 per cent down at 16,526.70 points. NTPC Limited rose 1.35 per cent to Rs 157.10. Mahindra & Mahindra rose 0.76 per cent to Rs 1,036.50. Reliance Industries Limited, Axis Bank, and UltraTech Cement were among the major Sensex gainers.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Asian Paints, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major Sensex losers. None of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the positive.

Among the Nifty-50 shares, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Wipro and Britannia Industries were the top laggards. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was trading at 154.35, up by 1.81 points at 10:00 am, whereas Cipla was up by 1.30 points at 973.45. (ANI)

