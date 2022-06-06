Left Menu

China's Full Truck Alliance's apps resume new user registration - Reuters checks

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-06-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 15:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Full Truck Alliance's Yunmanman and Huochebang apps have resumed new user registration, Reuters checks on Monday showed, 11 months after China's cybersecurity regulator put the company under a review.

The New York-listed company was among the tech firms under investigation by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) after Didi Global Inc's U.S. listing angered Chinese authorities last July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

