Left Menu

Varanasi, Tirupati, Puri among top pilgrimage destinations in India: OYO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 17:51 IST
Varanasi, Tirupati, Puri among top pilgrimage destinations in India: OYO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Varanasi, Tirupati, Puri, Amritsar and Shirdi have emerged as the top pilgrimage destinations, according to a report by travel tech firm OYO.

The report titled 'India's Treasure Trove of Cultural Travel 2022' said with over 3.5 times growth over the past year, Srinagar clocked the highest growth in bookings among cultural destinations in 2022.

Besides Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Jammu in J&K also ranked among the top cultural destinations in India, the report released on Monday said.

As per OYO's booking data analyzed between January to April 2022, Srinagar, Pahalgam, Bodhgaya, Shirdi and Jammu are among India's top five cultural destinations in order of ranking.

''Varanasi, seen by many as the spiritual hub, tops the chart as the most popular pilgrimage destination in India in 2022. This is followed by Tirupati, Puri, Amritsar, and Shirdi. Besides this, OYO's Mid-Summer Vacation Index also highlights keen consumer interest in visiting Vaishno Devi this summer,'' it said.

As per the report, when it comes to heritage sites, Ajanta & Ellora caves in Aurangabad and Taj Mahal in Agra were tied for the top spot. Hampi, Khajuraho, and Mahabalipuram round up the balance of the top five heritage sites. ''Cultural tourism has always been a huge contributor to India's tourism economy. With an increase in domestic travel across India, people are looking forward to exploring rich cultural destinations over the past few years,'' Shreerang Godbole, SVP - Product & Chief Service Officer - OYO, said.

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022