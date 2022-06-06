Left Menu

Rs 98 lakh worth foreign currency seized at Chennai airport

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-06-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 18:13 IST
Rs 98 lakh worth foreign currency seized at Chennai airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Customs officials on Monday seized assorted foreign currency, equivalent of Rs 97.46 lakh, from a Sharjah-bound passenger at the international airport here.

According to an official release, the passenger was intercepted by Customs officers and his baggage was examined thoroughly.

''During examination of his checked-in-baggage, assorted foreign currency of various denominations equivalent to Rs 97.46 lakh was found ingeniously concealed in the specially designed cavity,'' it said.

The currency was seized and the passenger arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigations are under progress, the release said.

