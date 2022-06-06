Left Menu

Locus launches order-to-delivery management platform

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:27 IST
Locus launches order-to-delivery management platform
  • Country:
  • India

GIC Singapore-backed B2B logistics optimisation startup Locus on Monday announced the launch of its order-to-delivery management platform for last-mile operations.

The solution, rolled out at the 2022 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Orlando (Florida), helps enterprises manage all stages of last-mile fulfillment on a single, integrated platform and transform these operations into strategic growth centres for their business, the company said in a statement.

''In today's competitive landscape, quick and on-time deliveries are non-negotiable to customer satisfaction, retention and growth. But while many companies might see last-mile logistics as simply a means to an end, they might not realise that optimising these efforts can actually contribute to the bottom line,'' said Nishith Rastogi, founder-CEO of Locus.

Founded in 2015 and backed by GIC Singapore, Tiger Global, Qualcomm Ventures and Falcon Edge, Locus claims to help a wide range of customers globally across industries, including Unilever, Nestle, Bukalapak, Tata Group and BlueDart, among others.

The company said it executes 650 million deliveries across more than 30 countries spread over north America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and the Indian subcontinent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022