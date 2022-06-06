Left Menu

Shreyas G Hosur becomes first railway officer to complete Ironman Triathlon

Shreyas G Hosur has become the first officer from the Indian Railways to complete the gruelling Ironman Triathlon, the railway ministry said on Monday.The Ironman Triathlon is considered to be the toughest single-day sports event in the world.This includes 3.8-km swimming, 180-km cycling and 42.2-km running.

Shreyas G Hosur has become the first officer from the Indian Railways to complete the gruelling ''Ironman Triathlon'', the railway ministry said on Monday.

The Ironman Triathlon is considered to be the toughest single-day sports event in the world.

This includes 3.8-km swimming, 180-km cycling and 42.2-km running. Hosur completed the event in 13 hours and 26 minutes in Germany's Hamburg on Sunday.

''The finishers of the event are popularly know as 'IRONMAN', befitting the mental and physical strength the race demands. Starting the 3.8-km swim at 6:30 am in the chilly waters of the Hamburg lake, it was followed by 180-km long cycling in the countryside and ended with a full marathon of 42.2 km. ''This makes Shreyas also the first officer from the non-uniformed civil services to complete the event,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Hosur is a 2012-batch Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer. He returned from deputation to the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) in Delhi and is currently serving as the deputy financial advisor and chief accounts officer in the construction department of the South Western Railway.

He is the son of Gopal B Hosur, a retired IPS officer who was part of the team that nabbed dreaded sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, the ministry said.

