PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:01 IST
GoMechanic launches extended warranty packages for cars
Car servicing startup GoMechanic on Tuesday said it has introduced extended warranty packages for all types of car brands and models in the country.

The company said it has introduced five packages to cater to different requirements of the customers.

The packages would be available in over 60 cities with a starting price of Rs 200 per month, GoMechanic said in a statement.

The warrant being offered covers engine, suspension, brakes and some other major systems, addressing the ever-increasing fear of car owners about maintenance and wear and tear of their cars, it added.

The package also covers consumables and labour costs, and also offers free roadside assistance (RSA).

''70 per cent of car owners who bought warranties from manufacturers (OEM), were not able to use it for most parts since they were not covered in service. Our service teams have received feedback from our users looking for a peaceful long term car ownership cover, which goes beyond the warranties offered on new and used cars today,'' GoMechanic co-founder Rishabh Karwa said.

The company's warranty plan is for users looking for hassle-free car ownership, he added.

GoMechanic's extended warranty packages are compatible with all Indian popular car brands and models.

The cars which apply for extended warranty undergo an exhaustive set of checks before getting approved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

