Left Menu

House Of Brands Company (HOBC) secures a strong seed funding to build "Thrasio for premium brands"

House Of Brands Company (HOBC), a premium D2C aggregator startup founded on the lines of Thrasio, has secured its seed funding from a clutch of investors. The firm saw participation from Ah! Ventures, LetsVenture and IITIITM Angels, along with marquee investors and family offices in this round.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 18:15 IST
House Of Brands Company (HOBC) secures a strong seed funding to build "Thrasio for premium brands"
House Of Brands Company (HOBC) secures a strong seed funding to build "Thrasio for premium brands". Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI/PNN): House Of Brands Company (HOBC), a premium D2C aggregator startup founded on the lines of Thrasio, has secured its seed funding from a clutch of investors. The firm saw participation from Ah! Ventures, LetsVenture and IITIITM Angels, along with marquee investors and family offices in this round. HOBC was founded by Roopam Nayak and Sreelaj John in May 2021. The company calls itself the "Thrasio for premium brands."

HOBC has revealed that it has added 5 premium brands in the fashion and lifestyle segment to its portfolio in less than six months. So far, it has been operating under the radar and building its portfolio. Sreelaj John, the co-founder of HOBC, commented, "The company is founded on a vision to breathe life into everyday products, uncompromising on quality, accessibility, or affordability. We have worked very hard to create amazing designs. We wish to concentrate on bringing high-end brands to the Indian population. Further, this segment of 15-20 million upper-middle-class customers forms only 1 per cent of the Indian population but generates 70 per cent of all eCommerce revenue in India, making this group the ideal market for any D2C brand." He further added, "HOBC is on track to acquire 8 more brands by the end of the financial year. We are also the only Indian aggregator solely focussing on premium brands."

The company aims to emulate the highly successful Thrasio model. This concept is relatively new to the Indian start-up scene but has acquired pace, garnered attention, and resulted in significant financing for the firms associated with it in recent months. A few Indian companies like MensaBrands, GOAT Brand Labs, GlobalBees, Evenflow, Powerhouse91, UpScalio and 10Club, most of which launched in 2021, are built on the Thrasio model. HOBC is set to enter the Thrasio club and give a strong competition to these existing eCommerce aggregators. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022