High-Profile Arrests: U.S. and Venezuela's Coordinated Operation

Alex Saab, a Venezuelan official and former businessman with ties to Nicolas Maduro, was reportedly arrested in Venezuela in collaboration with U.S. officials. Saab was previously held in the U.S. on bribery charges but released in a prisoner swap. Venezuela denies the arrest, and the situation remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 07:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 07:32 IST
In a surprising development, Alex Saab, a high-profile Venezuelan figure linked to ex-president Nicolas Maduro, was reportedly captured in Venezuela during a joint U.S.-Venezuelan operation, according to a U.S. law enforcement officer. Saab, previously detained in the U.S., was released in a swap to free Americans held in Venezuela.

Colombian-born Saab, a controversial figure once celebrated in Venezuela, denies any recent arrest. His lawyer, Luigi Giuliano, dismissed such reports as 'fake news.' Press aligned with the Venezuelan government echoed these denials on social media, intensifying the situation's opacity.

The international spotlight is now on Saab, as his potential extradition to the U.S. could escalate diplomatic tensions. With interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez facilitating cooperation, this arrest indicates deepening U.S.-Venezuelan law enforcement collaboration. Meanwhile, clearance from various legal and governmental bodies remains pending.

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

