Brad Karp Resigns Amid Epstein Email Revelations: Paul Weiss Pivots

In a significant leadership shuffle, Paul Weiss, a renowned Wall Street law firm, announced the resignation of its chairman, Brad Karp, on Wednesday.

Karp's departure comes as emails reveal more extensive communications with Jeffrey Epstein than previously disclosed, prompting him to express regret over these interactions.

Sources indicate Karp attended dinners with Epstein and sought his assistance in securing a job for his son in the film industry, according to the firm and a Reuters investigation.

