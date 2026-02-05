Brad Karp Resigns Amid Epstein Email Revelations: Paul Weiss Pivots
Brad Karp resigned as chairman of Paul Weiss law firm, succeeded by Scott Barshay. Karp's resignation follows the revelation of extensive interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, as shown in newly released emails by the Department of Justice. Karp had sought Epstein's help for his son's job search.
Updated: 05-02-2026 07:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 07:54 IST
In a significant leadership shuffle, Paul Weiss, a renowned Wall Street law firm, announced the resignation of its chairman, Brad Karp, on Wednesday.
Karp's departure comes as emails reveal more extensive communications with Jeffrey Epstein than previously disclosed, prompting him to express regret over these interactions.
Sources indicate Karp attended dinners with Epstein and sought his assistance in securing a job for his son in the film industry, according to the firm and a Reuters investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
