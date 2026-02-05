Left Menu

India's Aerospace Milestone: C295's Maiden Flight

Tata-Airbus' Vadodara assembly line is set to deliver its first 'Made in India' military transport aircraft C295 to the Ministry of Defence. This significant milestone involves primarily Indian-sourced materials. The plant aims to furnish 40 aircraft to the Indian Air Force under a major contract.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 05-02-2026 07:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 07:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Vadodara assembly line of Tata-Airbus is poised to achieve a significant milestone with the delivery of its first 'Made in India' military transport aircraft, C295, to the Ministry of Defence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to officiate at this historic event later this year, according to Wouter Van Wersch, President International and executive committee member of Airbus, speaking at the Singapore Airshow.

The aircraft symbolizes a substantial advancement in local aerospace manufacturing, with 70% of its components sourced domestically. This venture, a joint initiative between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus, will eventually supply 40 out of 56 aircraft to the Indian Air Force, as per their contract with the nation's Defence Ministry. The initial batch of 16 aircraft was delivered from Airbus' facility in Spain.

Looking ahead, the Vadodara facility is also set to target regional markets. Airbus has underlined its growing commitment to India, with significant investments in engineering and digital sectors. The company is expanding its Bengaluru operations to a larger campus, strengthening its ties with Indian talent and conducting extensive training within the country.

