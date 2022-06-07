Left Menu

Himachal CM flags off new fleet of buses

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 18:44 IST
Himachal CM flags off new fleet of buses
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday flagged off 16 buses as part of the state government's purchase of a new fleet of buses, which will replace the old ones.

The chief minister said as per his budget announcement last year, 205 new buses were to be purchased by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) of which 87 buses have already arrived and the remaining will follow suit.

The chief minister also told the media that an additional 360 buses will be added to the HRTC's fleet and these will be procured at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022