Alok Choudhary takes charge as SBI's managing director

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 19:35 IST
The country's largest lender State Bank of India said Alok Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday took the charge of managing director for its retail business and operations.

Earlier, Choudhary was Deputy Managing Director (DMD) for finance at the bank, a release said.

He has worked as DMD (HR) and Corporate Development Officer and also served as the Chief General Manager (CGM) of the bank's Delhi circle for three years.

The public sector lender is headed by its chairman Dinesh Khara who is assisted by four managing directors. Besides Choudhary, the other managing directors are: C S Setty, Swaminathan J and Ashwini Kumar Tewari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

